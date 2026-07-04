Video shows fireworks shooting into crowd after Angel City FC game at BMO Stadium

Video posted to social media on Friday night shows the moments when fireworks shot into the BMO Stadium crowd during the post-match celebration at an Angel City FC Game.

The footage shows the field completely covered in heavy smoke as the fireworks shot in various directions, including directly into the stands after ricocheting off the pitch after the Angel City FC-Orlando Pride game.

It's unclear exactly how many fans remained in the stadium for what was the team's first-ever fireworks show, according to an email from Angel City FC Media on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the team said that there was a malfunction and that everyone was able to leave the stadium safely. They said that they're working directly with the pyrotechnics company to determine what happened.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The fireworks show, an early Fourth of July celebration, came on the scheduled "LA Sports Night" celebration, which featured mascots from other Los Angeles teams like the LA Kings' Bailey and Sparky from the LA Sparks.