Andy Pages leads Dodgers' 3-homer attack, bullpen throws 2-hitter in 6-0 victory over Angels

Andy Pages hit a three-run homer, eight relievers combined on a two-hitter and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-0 on Friday night to secure their first three-game winning streak in May.

Max Muncy followed Pages' shot with a solo homer in the third inning, and Teoscar Hernández added a two-run shot in the sixth during the Dodgers' dominant victory to open the latest Freeway Series between the back-to-back World Series champions and the team with the majors' worst record.

Will Klein threw two scoreless innings to open a bullpen game after the Dodgers scratched Blake Snell and put him on the injured list with loose bodies in his elbow a few hours before game time.

Snell missed the first six weeks of the season with a shoulder injury, and the two-time Cy Young Award winner made just one start before getting sidelined again indefinitely.

Seven relievers followed Klein with one inning apiece. Edgardo Henriquez (2-0) got the victory, and Charlie Barnes finished with a hitless ninth inning in his Dodgers debut.

The Angels couldn't get a runner past second base in the Dodgers' fifth shutout victory of the season — and their second in three games.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-3) yielded seven hits and six runs over six innings for the Halos, who have lost four straight and six of seven.

Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe left the game in the sixth inning with left wrist irritation after he appeared to get hurt in the field earlier in the night.

Pages cleared the bases in the third with the 10th homer of his impressive season, delivering a 407-foot shot to center. Muncy followed three pitches later with his 12th homer.

Hernández ended his personal 23-game homer drought when he connected off Kochanowicz for his fifth of the year.

Up next

Angels ace José Soriano (6-2, 1.66 ERA) takes the mound Saturday night against the Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski (5-1, 2.42 ERA).