Andrew Heaney, 2023 World Series champion, announces retirement after 12 MLB seasons

Andrew Heaney has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons, including a 2023 World Series Championship.

"Over 10 years of major league service time, 3 Roberto Clemente Award nominations, winning Game 4 of the World Series, and becoming a World Series Champion in 2023, playing Major League Baseball has been a unique honor and privilege," Heaney said in a social media post on Sunday. "I will miss the game greatly, but all of my experiences and the lasting relationships have made me a better person."

He finishes his big league career with 56 wins, 1,156 strikeouts and a 4.57 ERA.

Andrew Heaney of the Los Angeles Angels pitches in a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 16, 2021. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

Now 34, Heaney began his big league career back in 2014 with the Miami Marlins, who had selected him in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

He appeared in just seven games for the Marlins before he was shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a seven-player trade that also brought Kiké Hernandez to the Boys in Blue. Hours later, Heaney was again traded, this time to the Los Angeles Angels for Howie Kendrick.

Heaney made 18 starts for the Halos in 2015, sporting a 6-4 record and a 3.49 ERA with 78 strikeouts, cementing himself as a mainstay in their rotation for the next several seasons, though he missed much of 2016 and 2017 due to Tommy John surgery.

In 2021, he was traded to the New York Yankees, ending his seven-season tenure in Anaheim. The Yankees designated Heaney for assignment before the 2021 playoffs, which led to his becoming a free agent for the first time.

The Dodgers signed Heaney following the end of the 2021 season, inking him to a one-year deal worth $8.5 million. He appeared in 16 games for the Boys in Blue, sporting a 3.10 ERA over 72 and 2/3 innings pitched. Despite his success, Heaney spent a large chunk of the season on the injured list and the Dodgers allowed him to walk at the end of the year.

Andrew Heaney of the Texas Rangers celebrates in the clubhouse with the commissioner's trophy after Game 5 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Heaney signed a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers ahead of the 2023 season, making 34 appearances and sporting a 10-6 record with a 4.15 ERA. He appeared in five games during the postseason, including a Game 4 victory in the 2023 World Series, which the Rangers would go on to win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. He pitched in 32 games for Texas in 2024 before he was released.

The Pittsburgh Pirates inked Heaney to a one-year, $5.25 million deal ahead of the 2025 season, but after making 23 starts, he was released in August. He had a 5.39 ERA over 120 and 1/3 innings with the Bucs.

Heaney's big league career came to an end with the Dodgers, making just one appearance with the team after they signed him to a minor league deal upon his release by Pittsburgh. He was left of the team's playoff roster.