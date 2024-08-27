Andrew Do is a no-show at OC Board of Supervisors' meeting following calls for his resignation

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do was absent from Tuesday's board of supervisors' meeting, as several calls have been made for him to resign from his board seat.

The calls for resignation came following an FBI investigation where Do's home, his daughter's home and others were raided last week. The raids were prompted by a lawsuit filed by Orange County alleging misappropriation of public funds that were supposed to go to feeding the needy.

There are accusations that Do's 23-year-old daughter, Rhiannon Do and several others embezzled taxpayer funds totaling more than $10 million through a nonprofit, for personal gain, to purchase homes.

While Supervisor Do has not been named in the lawsuit, Supervisor Katrina Foley says the investigations make it difficult for him to do his job and he should resign.

Do is responsible for directing funds to the nonprofit, Viet America Society. The county is alleging in its lawsuit that the charity and some of its leaders misused public dollars. The charity group employed Do's daughter, Rhiannon Do.

"Well what we know is that a federal court judge had sufficient evidence to be able to issue a search warrant for a seated Orange County Supervisor and his wife, who is a seated judge, and their home. So that shows me, as a lawyer, that there is some evidence of some wrongdoing, or the search warrant would not have been issued," Foley said.

At next week's Board of Supervisors' meeting, board members are to vote on removing Supervisor Do from all board/chairman committee assignments. They say at this point, he really shouldn't be representing Orange County as he is under investigation.

Foley said Do will have his due process in court, but said "his presence is actually creating a disruption."

"There is a lack of trust in his representation and so we think it's best for all of us if he resigns, and then we can get about the business of the County of Orange."