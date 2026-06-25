Newly appointed LAUSD Superintendent Andrés E. Chait says he wants to focus on communication, access

The newly appointed Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent, Andrés E. Chait, says he is excited for the opportunity to lead the district and hopes to focus on communication and access.

"We have so many amazing programs and resources in LAUSD, but what I often hear from parents is, 'How do I get there, how do I access it, who do I need to talk to?'" Chait said. "How can we make our district more manageable for our families?"

Chait joined CBS LA Mornings on Thursday, a day after the school board voted to appoint him the new LAUSD superintendent.

Chait, who has been with the district for almost three decades, says he considers himself the "proverbial lifer with LAUSD" and sees this opportunity as a way to continue the work they've been doing for years.

"Any opportunity that I have to serve this community, I very much embrace it," Chait said.

Chait's new role comes after former superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced his resignation several months after the FBI raided his San Pedro home and district headquarters in downtown. Sources told CBS News that the FBI also raided a Florida residence linked to Carvalho. The reason for the warrants is unknown after the FBI confirmed that the underlying affidavit remained under seal.

Carbvalho became the focal point of a federal investigation that led to him being placed on paid administrative leave.

Since February, when Chait was named acting superintendent, he has helped lead the district through labor negotiations, budget planning, and the successful completion of the 2025-26 school year, LAUSD officials said.

When asked how he will tackle issues like potential layoffs and budget cuts, Chait says the focus must remain in the schoolhouse.

"It's obviously easier said than done because there are so many challenges, there are budget challenges, there are continuing challenges around immigration enforcement, our job as sort of the external folks is to be that service and support so that our families, our staff, our students can maintain that focus in the classroom," Chair said.

Chait began working with LAUSD as a kindergarten teacher. He then went on to serve as an assistant principal, principal, local district superintendent, superintendent of Local District Northeast and the district's Chief of School Operations.

Chait was questioned about his lack of experience working with other school districts, which he says, even though he's been with the LAUSD for almost 30 years, he's "never hesitated to ask tough questions internally" or push back.

LAUSD is the nation's second-largest school district, with nearly 550,000 members comprising its student body. The district has more than 83,000 employees and operates approximately 1,300 schools. Carvalho was selected as the LAUSD superintendent in 2021 and had received a contract extension in October 2025.