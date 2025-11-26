Anaheim woman arrested after allegedly throwing dog over gate

The Anaheim Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman who allegedly threw a malnourished dog over an iron gate two weeks ago.

Officers booked Tyler Thompson, 30, on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

Security cameras at Anaheim's University Veterinary Center caught the woman throwing a grocery bag containing the dog on Nov. 13. Veterinarian Dr. Ash Hakhamian said the maltipoo, which is about 5 years old, landed on a spike strip installed along the top of the gate.

"I can't find words to describe why anybody would do something like that and it's hard to find the right words," Hakhamian said. "I mean, thrown is an understatement ... He face planted. That's what broke his fall, his face. When you lift his lip up, it's all bruised."

Hakhamian believes the 9-pound dog has been mistreated for a long time before being abandoned. In addition to being malnourished, the dog is missing many of its teeth, and its nails were so long that they curled underneath its paws.

Anaheim police Sgt. Matt Sutter said investigators used the security camera footage to find Thompson.

"No dog should be treated that way," Sutter said. "We immediately launched our investigation, identified the suspect and interviewed her. Today, we arrested her."

The maltipoo will stay with Orange County Animal Care until someone adopts him. Because there is an ongoing criminal investigation, officials at the shelter said the animal is unavailable for visits. They said the dog is doing well.