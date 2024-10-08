Anaheim police release photos of suspects involved in violent mob robbery at 7-Eleven

Investigators release photos of suspects in violent mob robbery at Anaheim 7-Eleven

Police have released images of some of the suspects connected to a violent mob robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Anaheim over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. at the convenience store located in the 500 block of S. Knott Avenue, Anaheim Police Department investigators said.

Cell phone video shows the intense moment that a mob of as many as 50 suspects force entry into the store, threatening the store clerk with what looked to be a large rock.

"The suspects proceeded to assault the store employee and steal merchandise, including the cash register," police said. "The employee suffered a severe injury."

Photos of seven of the alleged suspects involved with a violent mob robbery at an Anaheim 7-Eleven store on Sunday, Oct. 5. Anaheim Police Department

Surveillance footage from inside of the store provide a look at how the clerk attempted to fight back, but was overpowered by the mass of people. They began to ransack the inside of the store, pushing over shelves and climbing onto counters as they stole an unknown amount of merchandise from within.

Because of the violent nature of the incident, police have released several photos of suspects involved in hopes that they can be identified by the public.

Detectives ask anyone who may know more or who can identify any of the individuals to contact them at (714) 328-8153.