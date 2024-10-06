Clerk attacked by mob during robbery at 7-Eleven in Anaheim, police say

A 7-Eleven clerk was attacked by a group of nearly 50 people who ransacked the store in Anaheim early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the convenience store located in the 500 bock of S. Knott Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Officers were already headed to the area after learning of a street takeover at the intersection of Knott Avenue and Orange Avenue when they also received reports of a robbery at the same location.

Despite this, it took officers a while to get to the store because of the traffic caused by the sideshow and by the time they arrived the suspects had fled from the area, APD's statement said.

Video from the scene that has recently gone viral on social media shows the group ransacking the store, climbing onto counters and pushing shelves over.

Different video shows as two men wearing masks attack the store's clerk as they try to break through the door. Eventually, one suspect wearing a gray hoodie can be seen holding what looks like a large rock as they threaten the clerk to back away, allowing the crowd entry.

Police say that the clerk sustained minor injuries including a bloody nose.

An unknown amount of money was taken from the store's registers, including an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

As of Sunday evening, there was no information available on any suspects involved in the incident.