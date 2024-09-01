Anaheim police detain more than a dozen people during sweep at park plagued by drug sales

More than a dozen people were detained when Anaheim police performed a sweep at a park where they say drug sales have been a pressing issue recently.

"This morning, Homeless Liaison Officers conducted directed enforcement and outreach services near La Palma Park where there has been an increase of drug use and sales in the past month," said a Facebook post from the Anaheim Police Department. "It has negatively impacted the charter school located across the street."

During the operation, officers detained 17 people on the sidewalk directly next to the school, seven of which were arrested, including one for felony sale of narcotics.

Five people were provided detox and housing services, while one person, an eight-month pregnant woman, was taken to a hospital for care and housing, the statement said.

Afterwards, the team responded to the 2200 block of W. Lincoln Avenue, where they say there has been an "influx of homeless individuals camping and using narcotics in the area."

While there, they found two people passed out inside of a vehicle. They were both arrested on narcotics violations and agreed to go to detox services, the statement said.

"It was a great team effort to enforce the law while showing compassion and offering services in addition to the legal process," the post said.

No information on the identities of those taken into custody was provided.