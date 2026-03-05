Anaheim police arrest man accused of trying to kidnap mother and daughter

Anaheim police arrested a 59-year-old man accused of trying to kidnap a mother and daughter while also threatening to sexually assault them on Wednesday afternoon.

The mother and her 15-year-old daughter were walking near Lincoln Avenue and East Street when 59-year-old Jose Gudino allegedly jumped out of some nearby bushes, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Gudino allegedly tried to pull the women off the sidewalk, but the pair broke free and immediately called the police.

The women provided a detailed description of the suspect, which helped officers locate and apprehend Gudino quickly.

Within two hours of the attack, officers arrested Gudino and booked him for kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

"While we never want incidents like this to happen in our city, Anaheim Police remain focused on responding quickly, using every available resource, and holding offenders accountable," Anaheim PD wrote in a statement. "The fast response from between patrol officers, detectives, and our Real Time Crime Center helped remove a dangerous suspect from the community. "

Anaheim PD's Real Time Crime Center is a centralized hub where officers use surveillance camera footage, drones and dispatch calls to help units track suspects or monitor situations.