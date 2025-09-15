Anaheim police fatally shoot allegedly armed man outside of elementary school

Anaheim police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a brick outside of an elementary school on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Falmouth Avenue and Holly Street at around 12:45 p.m. after receiving multiple reports stating that a man was "acting suspiciously" in the area, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Different callers told dispatchers that the suspect was armed with a brick or a shovel.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect. A short time later they opened fire on the suspect, who was struck by gunfire. He died after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He has not yet been identified.

The incident happened near John Marshall Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown as the police response and investigation were underway. Police said that the students were not exposed to any violence.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Officers said that they recovered a shovel at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.