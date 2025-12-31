Anaheim Ducks F Frank Vatrano will be out for about 6 weeks with a broken shoulder

Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano will be out for about six weeks with a broken shoulder.

The Ducks made the announcement Wednesday during their game against Tampa Bay.

Vatrano was injured during the Ducks' 6-1 loss at Los Angeles last weekend, and he missed his first game of the season Monday. The timing of the injury could keep him sidelined through the NHL's Olympic break.

Vatrano has just three goals and three assists in 38 games during a difficult start to the season. After scoring at least 20 goals in each of his first three seasons with Anaheim, the 11-year NHL veteran has only one goal in his past 24 games.

Vatrano began his career in Boston and played for Florida and the New York Rangers before signing with the Ducks in 2022.