2 people dead, 3 others in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim

Two people are dead, and three others are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim on Tuesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers from the Anaheim Police Department noticed a silver Infiniti sedan driving at a high rate of speed near Cypress Street and Harbor Boulevard. When officers tried to catch up, the driver allegedly accelerated away from police.

The APD said officers did not initiate a pursuit. A short time later, patrol units found a crash at Lincoln Avenue and Anaheim Boulevard.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including the silver Infiniti. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

According to police, cameras show the Infiniti running a red light at the intersection. They believe the silver Infiniti was struck by a blue sedan, causing it to crash into a red sedan.

Police said the intersection will remain closed for part of the morning commute as crews work to clear the roadway.