Ambulance collides with food delivery robot in Hollywood, no injuries reported

An ambulance that was transporting a patient collided with a food delivery robot in Hollywood on Friday morning.

The collision involving a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance occurred at Fountain and Western avenues sometime around 10:15 a.m.

Aerial footage showed a four-wheeled, red Coco robotic cart on the sidewalk as a second ambulance arrived at the scene.

According to the LAFD, no injuries were reported from the accident; however, a second ambulance was dispatched to complete the patient's transport.

A Coco food-delivery cart was involved in an LAFD ambulance collision in Hollywood. CBS LA

Delivery robots have sparked controversy since they arrived in Los Angeles, with food delivery companies saying they are in high demand while some residents say they are a nuisance.

In 2023, West Hollywood resident Mikie Friedman told CBS LA she wanted the city to ban them over safety concerns.

"They are constantly blocking the sidewalk, they are getting stuck, and they don't move, and one got stuck on my street -- and I live on a very steep hill, and my balance is very poor, I couldn't get around it."

Stephanie Harker said it is a safety issue for all pedestrians. "It's a safety issue, especially for people who are mobility challenged," she said.