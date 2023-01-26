Ambitious new plan looks to improve public safety in Hollywood

City and county officials celebrated the opening of a new 24/7 dispatch center meant to streamline a range of services for the Hollywood neighborhood, which has been plagued with the homeless crisis and crime.

"Like most Angelenos, our neighborhood has been hit hard with crime, consequences of drug addiction and a virtually broken system," said Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of The Hollywood Partnership.

Los Angeles County chipped in $250,000 for the new hub created by "The Hollywood Partnership" nonprofit. The center is meant to not only provide security services but an array of other help, such as outreach and other services for the unhoused.

"We have been hearing about the coordination between the city and county as it relates to the homelessness emergency on our streets and our communities," said L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. "Today's center that we just opened is exciting because it is the physical manifestation of how all of those services work together."

There has been a noticeable change in Hollywood, with far fewer tents in some areas, including the clearing of an entire encampment along Cahuenga Boulevard. Despite the advances, the work to solve the homeless crisis is far from over.

"It's definitely not the nicest part," said Hollywood resident Rachel McMahon. "I have noticed tons of security guards. I was kind of nervous that I wouldn't feel safe but I do feel safe. It's just kind of a lot sometimes."

McMahon said she just moved to L.A. from Michigan just a week ago.

The new center has brought hope for a new beginning and getting all city services and players to coordinate.

"We cannot be in silos trying to fix the largest issue of our city," said City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez. "It is like trying to run an orchestra with no conductor."

Residents can reach the dispatch center at (323) 465-0122.