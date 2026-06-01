5-year-old girl abducted from Nevada found with suspect in Los Angeles County, U.S. Marshals say

Authorities have located a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father from Nevada after it was learned that they could be headed towards California.

In a release shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said that Amaya Meithof was taken from the area near 2021 Lone Mountain #15 in Carson City, Nevada, early Sunday morning by her father, 41-year-old Christoper Meithof. They said that the pair were in a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Oregon license plate 576QNU and were possibly heading to southbound Quartz Hill, near Lancaster.

An Amber Alert was issued for Amaya, who was located at around 3:30 p.m. by U.S. Marshals in Lancaster, according to the Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Chris Meithof was described as standing about 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone who believes they know more was asked to call 911 or contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-722-7080.