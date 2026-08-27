Amber Alert for 2-year-old last seen in South Los Angeles is canceled, boy found

An Amber Alert that had been issued for 2-year-old Jax Robottom, who police say was abducted by a 33-year-old man, was canceled Thursday afternoon, hours after it was issued.

The suspect, Marcus Clayton, and the child were both last seen around 11:30 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Slauson Avenue.

The alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The relationship, if any, between the man and the boy is unknown. Police deactivated the alert around 3 p.m. Thursday, and said the boy was located.