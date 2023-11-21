Amazon worker stabbed at Orange County distribution facility

Paramedics rushed a critically wounded Amazon worker to the hospital after she was stabbed at an Orange County distribution facility Tuesday morning.

It happened at the warehouse facility in Mission Viejo near Obrero Drive and Jeronimo Road. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to the area after getting a call that a woman was stabbed.

They discovered the victim lying on the ground in the distribution center. Paramedics quickly arrived and brought the woman to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Deputies found the suspect on the property. He was taken into custody without an incident. It is unclear if he was an employee.

Investigators have not determined a motive yet.

"We're stunned by this senseless act of violence and are focused on providing support for our employee now and throughout her recovery as well as to our team on-site," an Amazon spokesperson stated. "We're grateful to EMS and police for responding so quickly and will assist them as needed throughout their investigation."

Doria Hanzich, who is a friend of the victim, said her friend Seong Park was stabbed multiple times.

"She's on life support," Hanzich said. "She's in the ICU and will be on life support for a few days."

Hanzich believed the attacker may have been a former employee who was recently fired.

"It's just shocking that this will happen to her," she said. "Because you wouldn't want this to happen to anybody."