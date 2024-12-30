Watch CBS News
Amazon truck collision closes 2 lanes of 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Two lanes of the southbound I-5 Freeway at Ditman Avenue in East Los Angeles are closed off after an Amazon truck collision and leak. It was reported around 6:30 a.m.

Packages were strewn out on the freeway and side embankment, after spilling out from the delivery truck's smashed-up back end.  

The California Highway Patrol East LA division said the No. 4 and 5 lanes will be blocked for at least another hour. 

Crews used a crane to upright the truck and are working to clear the area and clean up the leak.  It is not known yet what caused the accident or if there were any injuries. 

Traffic in the area is impacted on the 710 Freeway and northbound 5 Freeway as well.

Crews work to upright the crashed Amazon truck. CHP East LA
