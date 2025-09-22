Employee injured after driver crashes into Los Angeles Amazon Fresh store

An Amazon Fresh employee was injured on Monday night when a driver crashed into their store in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. at the grocery store in the 6800 block of S. La Cienega Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles police and firefighters.

LAPD officers say that a 36-year-old woman working as a cashier was hospitalized after they were injured in the crash. Their injuries are considered to be minor, police noted.

The driver of the car was uninjured, firefighters said.

The incident remains under investigation, but no crime is believed to have been committed, the LAPD said.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where a white sedan could be seen inside the store. It was surrounded by the shattered glass of the window it drove through.