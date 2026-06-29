Altadena community members support state legislation to temporarily stop multi-unit development

A group of Altadena community members is advocating for legislation that they say would essentially protect the area from overdevelopment as rebuilding continues following the devastating Eaton Fire.

The California State Legislature is set to vote this week on SB 1090, which, if approved, would temporarily block certain housing density laws that allow split lots and multi-unit construction on single-family Altadena lots. The moratorium would affect development applications submitted on or after Jan. 7, 2025, and before Jan. 7, 2030.

Bill proponents say they need protection from investors and developers who only have profits in mind.

"Today we stand together because our town needs to be built back in a reasonable way that has us continue to take on our fair share of density increase and affordable housing, while protecting us from outsiders looking to take advantage of our current vulnerable state," Nic Arnzen, Chair of the Altadena Town Council, said.

Arnzen said the wildfire decimated the town, destroying nearly two-thirds of the homes. "That means there is a lot of opportunity to swoop in and grab up these lots," he said.

Shawna Dawson Beer with Beautiful Altadena said many Altadena families are trapped in limbo, waiting on insurance claims, litigation with SCE, and answers on whether rebuilding is possible for them. Meanwhile, investors and developers are not waiting.

"They (developers) have the ability to move fast, while all of us survivors still don't even have the ability to make informed decisions about our own futures, and that is exactly why the urgency clause for this bill is critical."

The bill, called the Keep Altadena Land in Altadena Hands Act, faces assembly committee hearings and votes on July 1.

Accessory Dwelling Units are allowed in Altadena's emergency rebuild rules. Homeowners may build and move into an ADU before or during construction of the main house.