Watch CBS News
Local News

Altadena to Palisades ultra-marathon relay to raise funds for wildfire relief

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

This Saturday, participants in the Altadena to Palisades ultra-marathon relay will have the chance to take a 31-mile journey on foot through LA to raise funds for wildfire rebuilding.

The Silver Lake Track Club is organizing the fundraising 50k ultra-marathon that starts at the Good Neighbor Bar in Altadena and ends at Will Rogers Beach in Pacific Palisades. 

"Rebuilding from the wildfires is a marathon, not a sprint," Silver Lake Track Club wrote on the event website. The club is not calling it so much of a race, but a "celebratory run to reflect and re-energize efforts to rebuild the beautiful city of Los Angeles through running."

The May 10 event is for runners, walkers, and even people who want to participate without the workout.

Runners can do the 31.18 miles solo or run in teams of up to five people. There is also an option to just make a donation, volunteer, or cheer at an aid station -- and with a purchased donation ticket, anyone can hang out at the finish celebration.

Race organizers say fitness is not required. "You can run, walk, bike, scooter, volunteer, cheer, vibe out however you want. The main goal is to raise funds for fire relief and create a community experience for LA."

All proceeds from each $50 entry race ticket are to benefit the following organizations: Altadena Mountain Rescue, Altadena Public Library, Santa Monica Mountain Fund, and the Palisades Fire Domestic Workers Fund.

 

 

 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.