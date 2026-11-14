LA County homicide detectives investigate human remains found near Altadena home

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of human remains near an Altadena home on Friday.

Deputies were first called to the home, located in the 3500 block of Glenrose Avenue, around 10 a.m. after a local resident reported finding what they believed were remains behind their home near Chaney Trail, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

After LA County Medical Examiner's Office personnel confirmed the remains were human, deputies and Homicide Bureau investigators scoured the nearby area. Nothing else was found.

However, homicide detectives said they would return to the area with members of the Medical Examiner's Office's Special Operations Response Team "once weather conditions permit," as much of Southern California experienced rain over the weekend.

Authorities still have not identified the remains and said the cause and manner of death would be determined at a later time by the Medical Examiner's Office.

"The investigation remains ongoing," deputies said.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://lacrimestoppers.org.