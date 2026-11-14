Southern California's first round of rain ends, but more is likely to come

A brief spell of rain in Southern California on Friday was just the first round of a possible three, according to the National Weather Service, as more is expected next week.

A NWS bulletin posted Saturday morning said the initial stint of rain would wrap up by Saturday morning, bringing a dry remainder of the weekend.

"There will be a break this weekend, with the next round set for around Monday, then the next around Thursday," the NWS said.

The upcoming rain storms will be light-to-moderate with low risk of significant impacts or flooding. Temperatures will mostly stay in the 60s along the coast and in the valleys.

Monday's storm will likely die down by Tuesday, but more could return on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain totals will be "more impressive" than Monday, with most models showing totals between 1 and 2 inches for most communities, according to the NWS.

Lingering showers could remain on Friday, but most of the day is expected to be dry.