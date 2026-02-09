Altadena family ticketed while living outside burned home in RV given more time by LA County officials

An Altadena family who received two tickets on their RV from Los Angeles County Parking Enforcement officers while living outside of their home, which was burned in the Eaton Fire last January, says that they've been given more time to address their situation.

CBS LA spoke with the Collins family over the weekend, days after they received two tickets telling them they had to move their RV off the street.

"This is harassment, man. I'm trying to get my life together. You think I wanna live on the street for a year?" he can be heard saying in a video when he confronts the officers last week.

He and his wife, Shirley, have been renting the fifth-wheel trailer parked outside of their El Sereno Street property for a year now, after their home was destroyed by the Eaton Fire. They said that it was never an issue until last week, when they received tickets on Tuesday and Thursday with fines and instructions to clear the RV from the road.

He said that they were making plans on how to address the situation over the weekend, including tearing down their fence and moving storage pods with their belongings to try and fit the rented trailer onto their front lawn.

"I feel like this is just an extra expense and I'll have to pull something out of my hat," Collins said. "I wasn't planning on it."

Both their home renovation project and their insurance money were put on hold late last year after a legal dispute with a contractor who was working on their home. He says that a year later, he feels like the county is asking him to move on despite being stuck in their trailer for the time being.

"Time goes on, everybody forgets. They wanna forget? No!" Collins said. "How you gonna tell someone in the fire and has been devastated that it's time for you to move on and forget. You can't."

He said that even if they're able to move the trailer onto their lawn, he'll need to get another permit, but that an LA County Parking Enforcement lieutenant stopped by to tell him they have two weeks to figure something out.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger is also getting involved, telling CBS LA that her office is trying to find a compassionate solution for all homeowners who need help, including the Collinses.