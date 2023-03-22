Altadena burglary call: Deputies find man shot in head

Deputies responding to a burglary call in Altadena early Wednesday found a man shot in the head, who later died.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a house on the 700 block of Owen Court in Altadena at about 2:34 a.m. Wednesday.

Arriving deputies found a male with a gunshot wound to his head. He was hospitalized where he was later pronounced dead.

Two men and a woman were also found inside the residence unharmed, according to the sheriff's department.

No further information was released by the department.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.