CHP investigating fatal hit-and-run crash on 210 Freeway in Altadena

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Altadena last December.

It happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2025, on eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway, just west of Lowell Avenue, according to a news release from CHP officers.

They say that a Nissan Pathfinder driving eastbound on the 210 lost control after it was struck by another vehicle. The Nissan overturned and crashed into a guardrail along the freeway, which ejected the passenger onto the freeway.

The victim, still not identified publicly, was then struck by another car before CHP officers arrived, the release said.

Detectives say that the driver, in a pickup truck, continued driving eastbound without stopping to help the victims. They have not yet been identified and no description was available from investigators.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact CHP Altadena Area Officer Gamlet Petrosyan at (626) 296-8100.