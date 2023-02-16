Watch CBS News
Allegedly armed suspect hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Grand Terrace

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An allegedly armed suspect was hospitalized on Wednesday after he was shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies. 

According to a report, deputies were dispatched to the 21800 block of Grand Terrace Road at around 10:30 a.m., after receiving a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. 

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting after deputies entered the home. 

The suspect, still unidentified, was struck at least one time and hospitalized in unknown condition. 

The victim of the assault was also hospitalized. 

The deputy was uninjured in the incident. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 7:06 PM

