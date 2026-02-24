Alleged wrong-way driver dies, injures another in Riverside County crash

A man suspected of driving the wrong way while impaired in Riverside County died after colliding head-on with another driver early Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Indio Area/Border Division, officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway, just east of Dillon Road in Coachella, at about 4:42 a.m.

Investigations revealed that a driver behind the wheel of a Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the 10 when he collided head-on with a Toyota Camry that was going the correct direction.

The Nissan driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified publicly, and the CHP said they suspect he was impaired at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Toyota was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, the CHP said.

Investigations remain underway. No additional details were immediatley made available.