Alleged reckless driver hits Los Angeles County deputy during pursuit

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of a reckless driver who allegedly hit a deputy.

Deputies were able to trap the driver in a parking lot near Buliss Road and Myrrh Street in Compton after spiking the car's tires and blocking the exits.

The driver stayed in a parking spot while deputies surrounded the vehicle and placed another spike strip in front of it.

The suspect refused to surrender, aimlessly driving around the parking lot while dragging a spike strip.

Deputies boxed the suspect in with their vehicles after a brief drive around the parking lot. They shot pepper balls into the back of the sedan after pinning the suspect's car to hopefully end the standoff. However, the suspect and a passenger inside refused to exit the car but did roll down the driver-side window.

After a brief standoff, the driver and the passenger surrendered to deputies.