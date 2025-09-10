Alleged DUI driver charged with death of Downey grandmother

Los Angeles prosecutors charged a 24-year-old man with the death of a Downey grandmother after he allegedly crashed into her home last month.

Ryan Mota, 24, faces three felony charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

"There is no excuse for driving under the influence," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "My heart goes out to the victims and their families who experienced an unimaginable waking nightmare."

The deadly collision happened on Aug. 16 in the 9500 block of Gallatin Road. Prosecutors said Mota crashed into the bedrooms of 73-year-old Agia Guirguis and her 24-year-old granddaughter. Paramedics pronounced Guirguis dead at the scene and took her granddaughter to the hospital.

A neighbor told CBS News Los Angeles that he was awake at the time of the crash and heard the car speeding down the street before a loud crashing sound. He estimated that the driver could've been going 50 or 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle inside the home with a large portion of the wall knocked out. What appeared to be a mattress was partially covering the car.

Prosecutors alleged that Mota's blood alcohol concentration was .15% or more, roughly twice the legal limit, but noted that he refused to take a chemical test.

If convicted as charged, Mota faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and eight months in state prison. His bail has been set at $200,000.