Watch CBS News
Local News

Alleged DUI driver crashes into Downey home, killing resident

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

A woman is dead after a driver crashed into her Downey home while allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Downey Police Department, the incident was reported at about 2:28 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gallatin Road. A man, identified only as a 24-year-old Maywood resident, was driving eastbound on Gallatin when he crashed into a home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

A 73-year-old woman who was inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene. She was confirmed by police to be a resident of the home. She's yet to be identified publicly.

Another woman, a 24-year-old resident, was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital. Her condition was unknown as of 7 a.m.

The driver was not injured in the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue