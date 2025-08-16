Alleged DUI driver crashes into Downey home, killing resident

A woman is dead after a driver crashed into her Downey home while allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Downey Police Department, the incident was reported at about 2:28 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gallatin Road. A man, identified only as a 24-year-old Maywood resident, was driving eastbound on Gallatin when he crashed into a home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

A 73-year-old woman who was inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene. She was confirmed by police to be a resident of the home. She's yet to be identified publicly.

Another woman, a 24-year-old resident, was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital. Her condition was unknown as of 7 a.m.

The driver was not injured in the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No additional details were immediately made available.