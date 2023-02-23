Alleged burglary, kidnapping suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Santa Ana

Police are engaged in a standoff with an alleged burglary and kidnapping suspect in Santa Ana.

According to information from Santa Ana Police Department Public Information Officer Maria Lopez, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of W. 11th Street at around 11:15 a.m. after learning that a possible armed suspect had barricaded himself inside of a home.

This happened just an hour after the suspect attempted to enter a number of homes at a mobile home park in the 800 block of South Sullivan Street.

Officer Lopez said that he successfully entered one home, forcing a person inside to drive him to the location where he is now barricaded.

As a result, they are referring to the incident as a kidnapping, despite the fact that the victim was able to escape from the second location.

At around 5:30 p.m., police reported that they had taken the suspect into custody.

"Officers were able to successfully negotiate the suspects surrender and was taken into custody," a tweet from SAPD said. "No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident."

They did not believe that there were any hostages held during the standoff.

As a precaution, Fremont Elementary School was placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

