All rail service to resume next week through Orange County

Commuter train service in Orange County will return to normal next week as the tracks in south San Clemente that were affected by erosion have been fixed, officials announced Monday.

"This emergency work has posed an unprecedented challenge, especially with the heavy rainfall this season, and we're very pleased to announce that passenger service can safely resume on this key stretch of Southern California rail," said Gene Hernandez, the chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority.

Next Monday, Metrolink will resume all service on its Orange County and Inland Empire-Orange County lines that pass through San Clemente.

"I am very excited about Metrolink resuming service to and from Oceanside," Metrolink Board Chair Larry McCallon said. "I know the residents of the Inland Empire are looking forward to again taking the train to the beach."

Full service will also return for the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner line.

Work crews this week will finish shoring up the line, officials said.