Overturned semi-truck causes traffic delays on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley
The northbound lanes on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley were closed due to semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert around 4:40 a.m. for the lane closures just south of Lankershim Boulevard.
Two lanes opened back up to let some traffic through around 6 a.m.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.