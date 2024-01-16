Watch CBS News
Overturned semi-truck causes traffic delays on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

The northbound lanes on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley were closed due to semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning. 

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert around 4:40 a.m. for the lane closures just south of Lankershim Boulevard.

Two lanes opened back up to let some traffic through around 6 a.m.  

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

