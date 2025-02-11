Watch CBS News
2 right lanes of southbound 405 Freeway in Encino reopen after deadly crash

By Chelsea Hylton

Two lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Encino have reopened after a deadly crash left one person dead Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert at 4:42 a.m. for all lanes on the southbound 405 Freeway north of Valley Vista Boulevard until further notice.

The CHP said multiple vehicles were involved in a wrong-way crash around 4:06 a.m.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene by authorities and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. 

It is also unknown when authorities will reopen all lanes. Crews are working to clear significant debris from the roadway. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes as traffic delays are starting to build. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

