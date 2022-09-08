All lanes of northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic to be shut down nightly for Route Fire repairs

All lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway through Castaic will be shut down every night, starting tonight, so Caltrans can repair damage caused by the Route Fire.

The Route Fire burned 5,208 acres and was declared 100% contained five days after it erupted in Castaic. Early on in the firefight, the flames had jumped the freeway, severely compromising the retaining walls. Two northbound lanes of the freeway have been closed since.

Two right lanes of NB I-5, just north of Lake Hughes Rd in Castaic, remain blocked until further notice as workers assess damage and run tests on materials at the site.

The largest wall in need of repairs is 1,400 feet long, and the other is 400 feet long, according to Caltrans, and some of the vertical steel columns were warped by the fire. The heat of the fire may have also been why the cracks in the asphalt road where it meets the concrete shoulder have widened to two inches. Caltrans says much of the timber lagging fell off the while, while the remaining boards have burned.

Caltrans plans to analyze steel samples and concrete in order to determine permanent solutions for the freeway.

Until then, all northbound lanes will be closed every night, except Saturday, until all the repairs are complete. Caltrans says repairs could take until mid-November.