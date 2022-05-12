Watch CBS News
Homeless shelter named for the late Alex Trebek opens in Northridge

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

A homeless shelter named for the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek opened Thursday at the former Skateland rollerskating rink in Northridge.

The old roller rink was converted into a 107-bed housing facility, largely thanks to a $500,000 donation from the beloved game show host and his wife, which was given just before he died in 2020.

During his life, Trebek had worked to end homelessness.

Somehow, someway I know Alex is aware of this center," Jean Trebek said. "I know he had a strong conviction and determination in his own way to make it work."

The 23,000-square-foot Trebek Center will offer unsheltered Angelenos services to help them get back on their feet and into more permanent housing.

