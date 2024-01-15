Alex Killorn scores OT winner, Ducks rally to defeat Panthers 5-4

Alex Killorn got his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks fought back from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Monday.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who trailed 2-0 and 4-2 before handing Florida its second consecutive loss. Troy Terry and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for Anaheim, which got 30 saves from John Gibson.

Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida and Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves.

Henrique (11 games) and Killorn (12 games) both snapped goal droughts of over 10 games for the Ducks. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov left with 5:47 to go in the third period and did not return.

Reinhart extended his goal streak to seven games, scoring nine goals since starting the streak on Jan. 2. He is the first player in NHL history to score a goal on special teams in seven consecutive games, scoring on the power play in six straight before adding a shorthanded goal on Monday.

Anaheim defenseman Radko Gudas received an ovation and a tribute video in his first game in Florida since leaving the Panthers in free agency. He spent three seasons in South Florida, playing 207 games and scoring seven goals and 44 points.

It was Anaheim's second 1 p.m. Eastern — meaning 10 a.m. Pacific — start of the season. The other was Oct. 28, when the Ducks ran out to a 4-0 lead and won at Philadelphia 7-4.

Anaheim started the season 9-6-0; it was 5-21-1 since Nov. 15 entering Monday.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit Washington on Tuesday night.

Panthers: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.