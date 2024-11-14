Alaska Airlines flight from Dulles makes emergency landing at LAX

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing at LAX after blowing out a tire during its takeoff at Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C.

The aircraft landed at LAX at about 8:10 p.m. without incident. First responders were standing by on the runway as a precaution.

Out of the 175 passengers and six crew members aboard Flight 309, no one was injured.

"While this incident is a rare occurrence, our flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios," the airliner stated.

Alaska stated that the pilot declared the emergency landing as a precaution to ensure the flight had extra support if needed.

The company said it would investigate what caused the Boeing 737-900 to malfunction. The aircraft will not be in service during the investigation.