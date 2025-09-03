Self-proclaimed "Angel of Death" allegedly threatens Orange County church

The man who drove from Alabama to St. Michael's Abbey allegedly referred to himself as the "Angel of Death" and made biblical references to the end of the world in his threats against the Orange County church, according to the district attorney.

Investigators said 38-year-old Joshua Michael Richardson initially sent his threats through email before visiting the church and making more threats in person, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Deputies arrested Richardson at the Santa Monica Pier after a priest called 911 following his visit to St. Michael's Abbey on Aug. 28.

"He not only visited St. Michael's Abbey in Silverado, but he visited a St. Michael's ... up in Los Angeles," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. "That scares me immeasureably."

Deputies found tactical gear, including two sets of body armor, radios and high-capacity magazines, after searching his vehicle. They also found brass knuckles, at least two knives, a sword and rope. The Orange County District Attorney's Office said investigators did not recover any firearms. Prosecutors charged Richardson with criminal threats and possession of six high-capacity firearm magazines.

Spitzer said prosecutors will argue that Richardson should not be allowed to post bail during his future arraignment hearing. If convicted, he faces more than five years in prison.

"The good news is we may have preempted something just horrific," Spitzer said.

Prosecutors said Richardson referred to himself as the "rider of the pale horse" in his first email to St. Michael's Abbey. The phrase is a reference to the Bible's Book of Revelation, which describes the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse who precede the end of the world. The fourth, and last, horseman rides a pale horse and has the power to kill a quarter of humanity with a sword, famine, pestilence, and wild animals.

Spitzer said Richardson has psychological issues.

"What really scares me is that St. Michael's Abbey celebrates a major event on Sept. 29, and he's referencing the end of the world sometimes between Sept. 28 and Oct. 31," he said.