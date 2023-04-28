Al fresco dining ordinance inches closer to permanency after unanimous vote from city planning

Los Angeles city officials on Thursday unanimously approved a proposed ordinance that will make "al fresco," or outdoor dining, a permanent fixture for restaurants throughout the Southland.

Originally initiated during the COVID pandemic in order to allow restaurants to make the most out of outdoor dining regulations, as owners struggled to work with the ever-evolving health restrictions, the al fresco ordinance has been a hot topic of debate over the last few years.

After it's unanimous approval during a vote amongst the Los Angeles City Planning Commission on Thursday, the ordinance will now be sent to City Council for a final vote.

"While COVID-19 emergency measures at the state and local levels granted temporary relief, they did not provide a pathway to make outdoor dining a permanent reality," said Samantha Millman, the president of the Planning Commission. "Our proposed updates build upon the success of LA Al Fresco, making a permanent outdoor dining program accessible and financially viable for restaurants citywide."

The temporary ordinance was set to expire on May 11, but community feedback led city officials to revise a less-restrictive draft of the ordinance as they continued work to reach a permanent order.

It's unclear when City Council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee will consider the ordinance, though Mayor Karen Bass voiced her agreement with Thursday's vote in a statement that said:

"Al Fresco shows us a better way to support small businesses, create jobs and add vibrancy to our neighborhoods. This is a huge step in the right direction for restaurants, their workers and their customers. My office will continue working to create a permanent program that helps restaurants and communities thrive. Today's vote comes after Mayor Bass directed City Departments to create a permanent Al Fresco program that incorporates the successes of the temporary program, including a simple application process that is straightforward and easy to navigate for our restaurants."

Should it reach approval at the next level, it will remove many restrictions on outdoor dining on private property, including size limits connected to indoor dining areas and where outdoor dining can actually be located.

Businesses that meet the qualifications of the ordinance would be allowed to expand alcohol service to outdoor dining areas through a verification process as well.

"This updated ordinance amends the zoning code to set up restaurateurs and small business owners for greater success," Vince Bertoni, director of city planning, said in a statement. "Outdoor dining is another instrument that contributed to neighborhood vibrancy and character."

Discussion on making al fresco dining permanent began in 2020, but has met a number of roadblocks along the way.