L.A. city Planning Department releases revised Al Fresco ordinance to support outdoor dining

The Los Angeles city Planning Department on Friday released a revised draft of their proposed Al Fresco Ordinance regarding outdoor dining on private property.

Officials noted that the revised proposal reflects the feedback they received from the community during public hearing and comment sessions on the initial draft, which was first released in November. They were focusing on creating a simple and streamlined transition process based on the current outdoor dining operations throughout the city, while regarding Zoning Code regulations in place.

"Al Fresco shows us a better way that supports small businesses, creates jobs and adds vibrancy to our neighborhoods," said Mayor Karen Bass in a statement on Friday. "I directed city departments to work together to make this a permanent Al Fresco program that incorporates everything that made the temporary program successful and to make the process simple and easy to navigate for our restaurants."

New revisions include updates on parking relief in impacted areas, as well as operational standards and alcohol authorizations. They also address restaurants that may look to expand their outdoor dining experience in the future.

The ordinance comes in light of the apparent end of the COVID-19 pandemic, when restaurants around the country took advantage of outdoor-dining regulations since indoor dining was banned by many health officials.

However, with the end of the pandemic, many of those health departments scaled back their restrictions, leading many cities to follow suit and restrict the outdoor dining that many were utilizing on top of the indoor availability.

As the ordinance continues to move forward, Mayor Bass noted that she will continue to direct city officials to work together in progressing a permanent program for outdoor dining.

The ordinance will be considered by the City Planning Commission on April 27.