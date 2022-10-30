Aircraft forced to make emergency landing in Santa Maria

A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Santa Maria on Saturday after experiencing mechanical failure.

The single engine Beechcraft Bonanza plane originally took off from Van Nuys airport and was headed towards San Luis Obispo airport.

After experiencing mechanical issues, the pilot attempted to divert towards Santa Maria airport.

The aircraft eventually landed on the 2600 block of Clark Road.

While trying to land, the pilot hit a power line but avoided hitting any cars fortunately.

There were no injuries reported.

Santa Maria Airport officials will determine how to remove the aircraft.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.