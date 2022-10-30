Watch CBS News
Local News

Aircraft forced to make emergency landing in Santa Maria

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 28 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 28 PM Edition) 02:29

A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Santa Maria on Saturday after experiencing mechanical failure. 

The single engine Beechcraft Bonanza plane originally took off from Van Nuys airport and was headed towards San Luis Obispo airport. 

After experiencing mechanical issues, the pilot attempted to divert towards Santa Maria airport. 

The aircraft eventually landed on the 2600 block of Clark Road. 

While trying to land, the pilot hit a power line but avoided hitting any cars fortunately. 

There were no injuries reported. 

Santa Maria Airport officials will determine how to remove the aircraft. 

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 6:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.