Airbnb to limit 1-night reservations for Memorial Day, Fourth of July holidays

Airbnb's summer plans don't include raging parties in the Los Angeles area.

The short-term rental company has a plan to prevent unauthorized parties around the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

Airbnb plans to block certain one-night reservations for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July weekends for home listing in Los Angeles and across the country. The company says the block will particularly impact guests without a history of positive reviews.

Guests who do book an Airbnb on those weekends will have to confirm they understand the company can take legal action against them for breaking the rules.

Airbnb implemented similar limits on the Fourth of July in 2021, and Halloween and New Year's Eve in 2020 to limit house parties, and this year will be the first time the company has expanded such limits to Memorial Day weekend.

Regular Airbnb guests with a history of positive reviews won't be subject to these restrictions, the company said.