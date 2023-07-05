Air quality warnings are in effect in certain communities as firework aftermath lingers

As the rockets burst through the air on Independence Day, air quality the next day may not be so great.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District is issuing a particulate advisory for Wednesday July 5, at least through the early afternoon in some inland areas, and the foothills.

Fireworks emit high levels of particle pollution as well as metal air pollutants and some areas are more impacted than others, with high levels to linger through Wednesday afternoon.

Fine particle pollution levels on July 4th and July 5th are typically among the worst days of the year in the South Coast Air Basin

Glendora is one community with an agency issued health warning due to all the backyard fireworks and a brush fire that burned through two acres in the South Hills Wilderness Park. Firefighters responded around 10 p.m. July 4 and were able to stop it at two acres.

The South Coast AQMD warns that breathing fine particulate matter can lead to poor, various cardiovascular and respiratory health effects such as heart attacks, asthma aggravation, decreased lung function, coughing or difficulty breathing and may lead to premature death in people with heart or lung disease.

For Wednesday morning, the agency advises people in poor air quality areas to avoid vigorous activity outside, and if possible, stay indoors