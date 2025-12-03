Watch CBS News
Local News

Air Force pilot safe after Southern California training crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A Thunderbird pilot is safe after crashing an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a training mission near the Trona Airport in Southern California on Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force confirmed.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. near the Inyo and San Bernardino county line. The pilot was the solo occupant.

They safely ejected from the aircraft before it crashed, authorities confirmed. The individual received treatment at a local hospital.

Crews from the San Bernardino County Fire Department and China Lake Emergency Services worked to contain a fire that sprouted from the downed aircraft. Authorities said there was no threat to nearby vegetation or the public after the crash. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the Air Force said.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue