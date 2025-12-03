Air Force pilot safe after Southern California training crash

A Thunderbird pilot is safe after crashing an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a training mission near the Trona Airport in Southern California on Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force confirmed.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. near the Inyo and San Bernardino county line. The pilot was the solo occupant.

They safely ejected from the aircraft before it crashed, authorities confirmed. The individual received treatment at a local hospital.

Crews from the San Bernardino County Fire Department and China Lake Emergency Services worked to contain a fire that sprouted from the downed aircraft. Authorities said there was no threat to nearby vegetation or the public after the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the Air Force said.