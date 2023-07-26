Agua fire reaches over 400 acres with no evacuations in place

The Agua Fire burning near Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads in Santa Clarita reached 421 acres Wednesday morning and remains 10 percent contained.

The fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and grew to 60 acres by about 4:45 p.m. Angeles National Forest reported that the fire grew overnight due to difficulty accessing the area because of steep terrain.

There are no evacuations in place, but Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Road and Crown Valley Road remains closed Wednesday.

Tuesday, the fire burned into the Angeles National Forest, and county fire crews were joined on the lines by Forest Service firefighters. Crews were battling the flames in triple-digit temperatures that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the firefight.

#AguaFire



Acres: 421



Containment: 10%



# of Personnel: 275



Closures: Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Road and Crown Valley Road



Evacuations: None



Fire grew overnight due to steep terrain, difficult access#wildfire @LACoFDPIO pic.twitter.com/9Bf0rFPYji — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) July 26, 2023