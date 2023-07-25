Three separate fires burn hillsides near Santa Clarita and Agua Dulce

The Agua Fire burning near Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads in Santa Clarita was estimated to be at 10 acres around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and grew to 40 acres by about 4:40 p.m.

It is burning in medium to heavy fuels, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department crews on the scene, who were assisting U.S. Forest Services with the battle.

Crews estimate that the fire could torch up to 200 acres by the time it's fully contained.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the firefight.

While it mostly burns in open terrain, the fire did force a closure of the nearby Metrolink tracks on the Antelope Valley line. This is the same line that was shut down several miles to the west due to the separate Domino Fire in Canyon Country.

**UPDATE** #AguaFire has now been updated to approx. 40 acres. Report of one Firefighter with a minor injury. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 25, 2023

The fire burned into the Angeles National Forest, and county fire crews were joined on the lines by Forest Service firefighters. Crews were battling the flames in triple-digit temperatures that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley.

As of 4:45 p.m., the fire is 0% contained and is at Second Alarm status with no structures threatened.

Around the same time Tuesday, it was reported that fire crews largely doused the roughly half-acre brush fire, called the Domino Fire, near Sierra Highway and Jakes Way in Canyon Country. No injuries or structural damage have been reported from that fire, which has been completely contained, according to LACoFD.

A much smaller charred a hillside near north Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch Parkway before crews contained the blaze.