Watch CBS News
Inland Empire

Agencies continue rescue efforts for snowed-in mountain community residents

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

San Bernardino mountain residents remain stranded after winter storm
San Bernardino mountain residents remain stranded after winter storm 03:09

After the state's massive snowfall, many who live in the mountain communities in San Bernardino County are unable to leave or reach their homes. 

As a result, multiple agencies, including the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Caltrans, and the California Highway Patrol continued with rescued and resupply efforts Sunday. 

Meanwhile, parts of Highway 18 leading into the mountains remain closed as crews work to clear those snow-packed roads. 

As of Saturday night, authorities assisted 20 people who requested transport off the mountain. Similar ongoing efforts to transport residents continued into Sunday. 

A hotline exists for those who require help and/or a life-threatening emergency. The numbers to dial include 9-1-1, and 909-387-3911.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 2:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.