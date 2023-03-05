Agencies continue rescue efforts for snowed-in mountain community residents

After the state's massive snowfall, many who live in the mountain communities in San Bernardino County are unable to leave or reach their homes.

As a result, multiple agencies, including the San Bernardino County Fire Department, Caltrans, and the California Highway Patrol continued with rescued and resupply efforts Sunday.

Meanwhile, parts of Highway 18 leading into the mountains remain closed as crews work to clear those snow-packed roads.

As of Saturday night, authorities assisted 20 people who requested transport off the mountain. Similar ongoing efforts to transport residents continued into Sunday.

A hotline exists for those who require help and/or a life-threatening emergency. The numbers to dial include 9-1-1, and 909-387-3911.